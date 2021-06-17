Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, Purchases 296,296 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

