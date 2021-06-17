IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.