Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

