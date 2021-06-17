Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.
Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $7.26.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.