Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

PI stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

