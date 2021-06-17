Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on INCY. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.
Shares of INCY opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15.
In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Incyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Incyte by 46.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Incyte by 41.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
