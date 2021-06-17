Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INCY. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of INCY opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Incyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Incyte by 46.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Incyte by 41.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

