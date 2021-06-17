Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of IRT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

