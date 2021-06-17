Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of IRT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
