Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,587.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 338,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 318,539 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,760. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.66. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

