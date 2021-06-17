Insider Buying: Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider Buys 4,195,769 Shares of Stock

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Leslie Pereira acquired 4,195,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$209,788.45 ($149,848.89).

Leslie Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 25th, Leslie Pereira bought 800,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($28,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

About Estrella Resources

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

