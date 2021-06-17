Insider Buying: Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) VP Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) VP Christopher Barry Oneil purchased 4,000 shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

