Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman Sells $387,840.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.38 million, a P/E ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

