Insider Selling: ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Sells 29,558 Shares of Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASC opened at GBX 4,848 ($63.34) on Thursday. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,066.94.

Get ASOS alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ASC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.