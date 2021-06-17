Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Sells 13,023 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $622,759.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 161,387 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,526.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stuart L. Merkadeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 874,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,402. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.