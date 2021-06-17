Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FICO stock traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $500.94. 180,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

