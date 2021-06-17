Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells 49,065 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 49,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $895,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 252,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex by 73.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

