Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,817,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

