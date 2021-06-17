Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,288,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,991,020.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00.

IBKR opened at $65.53 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

