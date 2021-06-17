Insider Selling: Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.