Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells 8,340 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

