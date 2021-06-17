Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells 8,340 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
