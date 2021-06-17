Insider Selling: Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00.
Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
About Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.
