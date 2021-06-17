Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,877.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $167,040.00.

NTGR traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.46. 6,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

