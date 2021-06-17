Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells 96,669 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,432,634.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,469,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,944,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

