Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $12,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,197.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RSSS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Research Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Research Solutions by 145.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,864,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.