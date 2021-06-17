Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,063.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $322.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRAP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

