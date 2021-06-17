Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $106.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.70.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $104,962,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 228,245 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

