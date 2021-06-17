Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce sales of $44.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.30 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 268.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $193.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INSP opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $252.25.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
