Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce sales of $44.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.30 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 268.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $193.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

