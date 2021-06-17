Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $133,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $117,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

NYSE INSP opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.74. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.