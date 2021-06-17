Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 3.9% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 430,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,029,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

