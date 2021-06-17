Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.57

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.57 and last traded at C$20.47, with a volume of 917026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.15.

IPL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.89.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.40.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.