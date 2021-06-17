International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Head to Head Survey

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Baler and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.63%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than International Baler.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler 2.83% 3.05% 2.51% Ouster N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of International Baler shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Baler and Ouster’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $8.99 million 1.12 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Ouster N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster.

Summary

International Baler beats Ouster on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Baler Company Profile

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. In addition, the company markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. International Baler Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate of Leland E. Boren.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

