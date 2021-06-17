International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,299,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $175,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.43. 147,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

