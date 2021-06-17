Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $73,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $469.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.74. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $478.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

