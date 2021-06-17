Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $13.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $884.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $835.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

