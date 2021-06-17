Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PXI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 2,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.