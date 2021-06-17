Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.73.

