Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 785 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 693% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 put options.

MGY opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

