Investors Purchase Large Volume of At Home Group Call Options (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,570 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 950% compared to the typical daily volume of 721 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOME. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

In other news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $299,087.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,213 shares of company stock worth $2,029,046. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOME stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

