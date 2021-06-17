Investors Purchase Large Volume of Itaú Unibanco Put Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 60,488 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,048% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,267 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

