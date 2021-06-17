Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,086 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 316% compared to the average volume of 2,183 put options.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,379 shares of company stock worth $285,870. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $800.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

