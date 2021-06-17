Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 112,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,198,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,873,992. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invitae by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Invitae by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invitae by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

