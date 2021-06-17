Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of INVH opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.15.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.