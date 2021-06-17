Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of INVH opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.15.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

