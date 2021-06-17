IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%.

IRIX has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $742,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

IRIX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

