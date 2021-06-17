Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

ISBA opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

