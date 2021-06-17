iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ISTB remained flat at $$51.27 during trading on Thursday. 374,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,623. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.