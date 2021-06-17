iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

