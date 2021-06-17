iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the May 13th total of 12,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,316,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,968. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,145,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 527,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.