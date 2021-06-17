iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,968,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,444,000 after buying an additional 1,004,557 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $83.24.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.