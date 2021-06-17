iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stake Lessened by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,309,000.

Shares of IWC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.63. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.19. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

