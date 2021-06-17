iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,485,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,218,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

