iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $157.87. 95,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,149. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.