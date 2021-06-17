iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 327.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $229.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $136.29 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

